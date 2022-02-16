Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:48 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Piers Morgan has expressed his desire to ‘puke’ at Prince Andrew’s sexual assault settlement

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:48 pm
Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has expressed his desire to ‘puke’ at Prince Andrew’s sexual assault settlement

Piers Morgan mocked Prince Andrew after he chose an out-of-court deal with sexual assault complainant Virginia Giuffre.

The TV personality called the father-of-two a “snivelling little coward” for defaming the Queen.

Piers’ new column in The Sun appeared a few hours after the settlement was reached on Tuesday.

“We don’t know how much Andrew paid Giuffre, but it will be in the millions of dollars, including a significant payment to her foundation in support of victims’ rights,” he estimated.

“But we do know that by paying a large sum of money to avoid a court battle, he’s confirmed himself to be a snivelling little coward whose denials and demands weren’t worth the paper they were written on.”

Piers continued his critical remarks, saying he wanted to “puke” on the Duke of York’s official statement following the settlement.

“The exact last person any victim of evil sex trafficking needs support from is a man who spent years hanging out with two evil sex traffickers and who just paid large sums of money to avoid facing a trial over his own alleged involvement and participation.”

 

Read More

34 mins ago
Simone Biles of the United States gets engaged on Valentine's Day

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said it was "the simplest yes" when...
38 mins ago
Visitors who have been vaccinated will be able to avoid wearing masks inside Disney World

The masks will be removed for vaccinated guests to Walt Disney World...
41 mins ago
Britney Spears' previous penthouse is up for sale for THIS OUTSTANDING sum

A luxurious New York City apartment once held by Britney Spears at...
45 mins ago
Gigi Hadid stuns in a casual ensemble at the Michael Kors Show

On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid looked lovely in a casual yet fashionable ensemble...
46 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at Aamir Liaquat after his private video went viral

Pakistani actor, comedian and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig...
53 mins ago
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, promises to 'try damndest' to win her back

Kim Kardashian isn't the only Kardashian whose ex is attempting to win...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

textile sector
39 seconds ago
Govt approves policy to boost capacity of textile industry

The government has approved a textile policy to boost the capacity of...
Red Cross
4 mins ago
Red Cross says cyberattack was ‘criminal’

GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that last month's...
india
4 mins ago
Pink-ball Test on menu for India series against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday revised the schedule for the upcoming home...
Portugal PM
10 mins ago
Inauguration of Portugal’s new government postponed

LISBON - The Portuguese Constitutional Court announced on Tuesday the annulment of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600