Piers Morgan has expressed his desire to ‘puke’ at Prince Andrew’s sexual assault settlement

Piers Morgan mocked Prince Andrew after he chose an out-of-court deal with sexual assault complainant Virginia Giuffre.

The TV personality called the father-of-two a “snivelling little coward” for defaming the Queen.

Piers’ new column in The Sun appeared a few hours after the settlement was reached on Tuesday.

“We don’t know how much Andrew paid Giuffre, but it will be in the millions of dollars, including a significant payment to her foundation in support of victims’ rights,” he estimated.

“But we do know that by paying a large sum of money to avoid a court battle, he’s confirmed himself to be a snivelling little coward whose denials and demands weren’t worth the paper they were written on.”

Piers continued his critical remarks, saying he wanted to “puke” on the Duke of York’s official statement following the settlement.

“The exact last person any victim of evil sex trafficking needs support from is a man who spent years hanging out with two evil sex traffickers and who just paid large sums of money to avoid facing a trial over his own alleged involvement and participation.”