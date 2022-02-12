Pooja Hegde is currently in the Maldives with her family. The actress recently had her first family vacation in 13 years. She shared some stunning photos from her vacation on her Instagram account.

In a gorgeous white gown, Pooja Hegde is seen laying on the table. Despite her best efforts, the actress was unable to make the table as lovely as herself. In another photo, the actress is seen enjoying a nice supper with her loved ones by the sea. Pooja Hegde poses with her mother in one of the photos.

Taking to her Instagram account, Pooja wrote, “The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday Mom. Hope the birthday was as special as you”.

