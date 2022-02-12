Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 07:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pooja Hegde looks aesthetic as she prepares her mom’s birthday in Maldives

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 07:09 pm
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde in Maldives

Pooja Hegde is currently in the Maldives with her family. The actress recently had her first family vacation in 13 years. She shared some stunning photos from her vacation on her Instagram account.

In a gorgeous white gown, Pooja Hegde is seen laying on the table. Despite her best efforts, the actress was unable to make the table as lovely as herself. In another photo, the actress is seen enjoying a nice supper with her loved ones by the sea. Pooja Hegde poses with her mother in one of the photos.

Taking to her Instagram account, Pooja wrote, “The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday Mom. Hope the birthday was as special as you”.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Read More

29 mins ago
'Mud Mud ke' music video is out now! fans reacts 'ajeeb' lyrics

Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser...
41 mins ago
Internet slams the harassment of a burka-clad student in India

In another incidence of right-wing hatred, a Muslim woman wearing a burka...
51 mins ago
Twitter floods with hilarious memes on Amir Liaquat's third marriage

Whether it's on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, netizens are using every opportunity...
1 hour ago
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are set to star in their own Biopic

Following in the footsteps of Sania Mirza, it appears that Shoaib Malik...
1 hour ago
Mahira Khan’s ‘Barwaan Khiladi’ trailer is out now!

The trailer for Mahira Khan's first feature, Barwaan Khiladi, has been released,...
16 hours ago
Paris Hilton Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Children Throughout the Years

It's time to create a family! Paris Hilton has been open about...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
1 min ago
In the midst of a sex scandal, Prince Charles requests that Andrew not ‘appear cheerful’ in public.

In the midst of his ongoing sex scandal, Prince Charles has given...
IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming
7 mins ago
IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch  IPL Auction 2022 Live

IPL Auction 2022 Live Streaming: How to Watch  IPL Auction 2022 Live:...
Heropanti 2
12 mins ago
Tiger and Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2 to release on Eid, new poster is out!

Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan and starring Tiger Shroff and Tara...
Rhea Chakraborty
22 mins ago
Rhea Chakraborty returns to work after Sushant Singh’s death

Rhea Chakraborty posted a video of herself capturing her voice. She also...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600