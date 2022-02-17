‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour

According to The Associated Press, Pose star Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez will be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards for her work to improve acceptance for LGBTQ people of colour.

Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to be nominated for lead actress in an Emmy, will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is given to LGBTQ media professionals who work to combat anti-LGBTQ bias.

“Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an amazing talent who is transforming the way viewers see trans people while breaking down barriers within the entertainment business for the trans community and LGBTQ people of colour,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

Rodriguez, who won a Golden Globe for her role as Blanca on Pose, plays in Netflix’s Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film tick…tick…BOOM! and will co-star with Maya Rudolph in the recently announced Apple TV+ series Loot.

She will also be releasing an album soon.

Rodriguez will be honoured at the awards event on April 2nd in Los Angeles. Kolzak was a well-known casting director who tried to raise awareness in the entertainment industry about discrimination towards LGBTQ persons and HIV-positive people.

Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Elton John, West Side Story, Pose, and Dancing with the Stars are among the 200-plus already announced candidates in 30 categories.

GLAAD, a media advocacy organisation, will also have a ceremony on May 6 in New York. The awards recognise media for portraying LGBTQ persons and issues in a fair, accurate, and inclusive manner.