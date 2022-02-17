Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:48 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 11:48 pm
MJ Rodriguez

‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez to receive GLAAD Media Awards honour

According to The Associated Press, Pose star Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez will be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards for her work to improve acceptance for LGBTQ people of colour.

Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to be nominated for lead actress in an Emmy, will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is given to LGBTQ media professionals who work to combat anti-LGBTQ bias.

“Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an amazing talent who is transforming the way viewers see trans people while breaking down barriers within the entertainment business for the trans community and LGBTQ people of colour,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

Rodriguez, who won a Golden Globe for her role as Blanca on Pose, plays in Netflix’s Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film tick…tick…BOOM! and will co-star with Maya Rudolph in the recently announced Apple TV+ series Loot.

She will also be releasing an album soon.

Rodriguez will be honoured at the awards event on April 2nd in Los Angeles. Kolzak was a well-known casting director who tried to raise awareness in the entertainment industry about discrimination towards LGBTQ persons and HIV-positive people.

Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Elton John, West Side Story, Pose, and Dancing with the Stars are among the 200-plus already announced candidates in 30 categories.

GLAAD, a media advocacy organisation, will also have a ceremony on May 6 in New York. The awards recognise media for portraying LGBTQ persons and issues in a fair, accurate, and inclusive manner.

Read More

1 hour ago
Mahira Khan rocks the internet with her new look

Lollywood star Mahira Khan is a true diva in every essence, be...
1 hour ago
Because she 'can't move much,' the Queen has virtual diplomatic audiences at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II resumed her royal responsibilities the next day, holding virtual...
1 hour ago
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' on Amazon will conclude after season five

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will conclude after season five, according to Amazon...
2 hours ago
Amna Ilyas turns up the heat in a bossy portrait

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas, well known for her bold appearances...
2 hours ago
Jake Gyllenhaal Discusses His Relationship with Jeanne Cadieu: 'We're Family in a Lot of Ways,'

Jake Gyllenhaal is speaking up about his relationship with Jeanne Cadieu. The...
2 hours ago
Shakira Makes Light of Wearing a "Muzzle" While Sharing Proud Moment from Son's Karate Tournament

Whenever, whenever — Shakira can't stop beaming with pride as a mother!...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

France announces Mali withdrawal after decade-long jihadist fight
7 mins ago
France announces Mali withdrawal after decade-long jihadist fight

PARIS, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - France announced Thursday that it was withdrawing...
UK warns Moscow not to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions
11 mins ago
UK warns Moscow not to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions

LONDON, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - The UK government on Thursday warned the...
Stranger Things Season 4
14 mins ago
Stranger Things Season 4: New Poster Teases “Beginning of the End”; Release Date Revealed

Stranger Things season 4 posters have been unveiled, illustrating some of the...
Gaza bookshop destroyed in Israeli air strike reopens
15 mins ago
Gaza bookshop destroyed in Israeli air strike reopens

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories, Feb 17, 2022 (AFP) - A renowned bookshop in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600