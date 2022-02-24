Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 02:13 am
Pregnant Sharna Burgess Sweetly Cradles Her Baby Bump at Frida Mom Event

Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess is beaming as a soon-to-be mother!

The Dancing with the Stars star, 36, who is expecting her first child with partner Brian Austin Green, attended a Frida Mom product launch at Kathy Hilton’s Los Angeles mansion on Wednesday.

Burgess posed for photos while cradling her baby belly in a fitting camel dress, sneakers, and a denim and knitted jacket.

Burgess and Green, 48, announced earlier this month that they were having their first child together after being pictured in Hawaii, where Burgess flaunted her baby bump.

With ex Megan Fox, he already has Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, as well as 19-year-old Kassius from a prior relationship.

Burgess also announced the joyful news on her Instagram page, where she posted a photo of Green and his children, except Kassius, stroking her baby belly.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional 💙,” she wrote. “Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky ❤️”

@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you xx,” she added.

“Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited,” a source close to Green told PEOPLE after the announcement. “Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun.”

“Sharna has always been very good with his boys too,” added the insider. “It was never a problem for her that he already had kids. She has really made an effort to get to know them.”

The couple started dating five months after Green confirmed his split from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020.

 

