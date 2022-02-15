Prince Andrew and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, have reached an agreement in their sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Andrew, 61, is expected to keep his title as Duke of York and his position in the line of succession to the throne, which is now ninth behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children. However, in any official role, he will no longer use the title “His Royal Highness.”

Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have struck an out-of-court settlement in her sexual assault case against the prince.

According to paperwork filed Tuesday in New York by Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, the two parties will file a dismissal after Giuffre receives the settlement, the amount of which is not disclosed.

Giuffre claims she was trafficked and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was 17 by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has categorically denied any misconduct. The attorneys’ joint statement makes no mention of Prince Andrew’s culpability.

“Prince Andrew wants to give a significant donation to Ms. Giuffre’s foundation in favour of victims’ rights,” according to the document. “Prince Andrew has never tried to damage Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he acknowledges that she has suffered as a known victim of abuse as well as as a result of unwarranted public insults.”

It went on, “Jeffrey Epstein is known to have trafficked a large number of underage girls over a long period of time. Prince Andrew regrets his involvement with Epstein and applauds Ms. Giuffre and other survivors for their courage in standing up for themselves and others. He promises to show his remorse for his involvement with Epstein by supporting the battle against the ills of sex trafficking and the victims of it.”

There was no additional reaction from Prince Andrew’s agents in the United Kingdom.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said: “As a managing partner of a firm that has always believed that the law should be used to deliver justice to the most vulnerable, I can say unequivocally that our representation of survivors respects that tradition. I am really happy with the outcome of Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew.”

After it was revealed that Epstein had secured a $500,000 settlement with Giuffre, in which she agreed not to sue any other “possible defendant,” Prince Andrew’s counsel claimed in January that the action should be dismissed. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York denied the royal’s motion.

Giuffre previously stated to PEOPLE, “I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me.” The powerful and wealthy are not immune from being held accountable for their conduct. I hope that future victims will understand that it is possible to recover one’s life by speaking up and demanding justice, rather than living in quiet and terror.”

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Andrew’s royal status on January 13, stating that he had been deprived of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

A royal insider confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision was “widely discussed” among the royal family’s highest echelons, most likely referring to discussions involving Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William.