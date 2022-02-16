Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:54 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre resolved their assault case for THIS MASSIVE AMOUNT

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:54 pm
Prince Andrew

According to reports, Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre settled their sexual assault lawsuit for a stunning £12 million ($16.3 million, 14.3 million euros).

According to AFP, Andrew intended to pay Giuffre £10 million and a charity for victims of sex trafficking £2 million, citing the Daily Telegraph.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer stated on Tuesday that the two parties had reached an out-of-court settlement, sparing Andrew the public humiliation of a trial. The specifics were not disclosed.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer stated on Tuesday that the two parties had reached an out-of-court settlement, sparing Andrew the public humiliation of a trial. The specifics were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, the British press stated that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles exerted “strong” pressure on Prince Andrew to make a “principle settlement” with Virginia Giuffre.

The settlement has generated worries about who will foot the bill for the cash-strapped prince, with the Telegraph reporting that it will come from one of his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s private estates, according to the AFP.

Read More

2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is helping mommy take care of little brother

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner' daughter Stormi is trying to be...
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone is 'overwhelmed' for super response to Gehraiyaan

Ace Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who has received both appreciation and criticism...
3 hours ago
Saboor & Ali set internet ablaze with romantic clicks from dreamy honeymoon

The newlywed celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari keeps fans glued...
4 hours ago
US satirist PJ O'Rourke dead at 74

WASHINGTON - US political satirist PJ O'Rourke, who skewered both Democrats and...
4 hours ago
Shruti Haasan flaunts her killer looks with these close-up clicks

Actress Shruti Haasan never fails to grab all the attention on social...
5 hours ago
B-Town stars mourn sad demise of Bappi Lahiri; pour in sweet tributes

Popular singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last aged 69 at a Mumbai...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

chinese envoy
2 mins ago
Chinese envoy calls for constructive assistance to Somalia

UNITED NATIONS - A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called for constructive assistance...
hijab
8 mins ago
Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row

UDUPI, India - Schools reopened in southern India under tight security on...
tanvir
12 mins ago
Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir fined for violation of rules

Both Peshawar Zalmi's Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators' Sohail Tanvir have been...
banjo
12 mins ago
Viral video: Colorado guy plays the banjo in the woods for fox

It's impossible to ignore a video of a banjo player serenading a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600