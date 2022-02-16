Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre resolved their assault case for THIS MASSIVE AMOUNT
According to reports, Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre settled their sexual assault lawsuit for a stunning £12 million ($16.3 million, 14.3 million euros).
According to AFP, Andrew intended to pay Giuffre £10 million and a charity for victims of sex trafficking £2 million, citing the Daily Telegraph.
Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer stated on Tuesday that the two parties had reached an out-of-court settlement, sparing Andrew the public humiliation of a trial. The specifics were not disclosed.
Meanwhile, the British press stated that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles exerted “strong” pressure on Prince Andrew to make a “principle settlement” with Virginia Giuffre.
The settlement has generated worries about who will foot the bill for the cash-strapped prince, with the Telegraph reporting that it will come from one of his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s private estates, according to the AFP.
