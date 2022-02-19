Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday in the absence of a royal funfair

Prince Andrew is celebrating his 62nd birthday today (Saturday, February 19) without the typical royal funfair due to a royal family prohibition on attending Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The famously party-loving prince appeared to be in no mood to celebrate this year, since the royal family publicly severed its connections with him in January when the queen divested him of his remaining patronages and military links.

Following a tumultuous week in which he declared he will never return to royal responsibilities after reaching an out-of-court settlement in his sexual assault civil case, the Queen’s second may feel alone on his big day.

According to lawyer Mark Stephens, Andrew may be denied entrance to the thanksgiving service for Philip, which will be conducted at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

“Obviously he’s been present at his father’s funeral and he took the opportunity to command the cameras at that and I think the royal family will not allow that to happen a second time. I think they understand that he is toxic and if he goes to these events it will be seen as a tacit approval and so, whilst it’s quite hard, the royal family can’t be seen to have him at things like the memorial.”