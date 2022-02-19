Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 10:39 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday in the absence of a royal funfair

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 10:39 pm
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is celebrating his 62nd birthday today (Saturday, February 19) without the typical royal funfair due to a royal family prohibition on attending Prince Philip’s memorial service.

The famously party-loving prince appeared to be in no mood to celebrate this year, since the royal family publicly severed its connections with him in January when the queen divested him of his remaining patronages and military links.

Following a tumultuous week in which he declared he will never return to royal responsibilities after reaching an out-of-court settlement in his sexual assault civil case, the Queen’s second may feel alone on his big day.

According to lawyer Mark Stephens, Andrew may be denied entrance to the thanksgiving service for Philip, which will be conducted at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

“Obviously he’s been present at his father’s funeral and he took the opportunity to command the cameras at that and I think the royal family will not allow that to happen a second time. I think they understand that he is toxic and if he goes to these events it will be seen as a tacit approval and so, whilst it’s quite hard, the royal family can’t be seen to have him at things like the memorial.”

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Lawyers allege in a High Court case that Prince Harry 'does not feel safe in the UK.'

The Duke of Sussex wishes to return to the UK but "does...
2 hours ago
Matt Baker offers Kate Middleton a heartfelt message – Read Here

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge enthralled the nation by reading The...
2 hours ago
Prince Andrew is the "only individual" who believes he has a lot to give the people, Expert 

The Duke of York retired from public life in 2019 after a...
2 hours ago
Embarrassed Kate Middleton acknowledges that her beautiful motherly gesture for George backfired

The Duchess of Cambridge has frequently astonished people with her artistic abilities,...
2 hours ago
Prince Andrew may try rehabilitation' by promising to combat human trafficking

Experts believe that after the payment, Prince Andrew would try to restore...
3 hours ago
Lindsey Pearlman, a 'Chicago Justice' actress, was discovered dead after going missing

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Lindsey Pearlman, a TV actress...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Cockpit
11 mins ago
Watch Video: Unruly Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit, Open Plane Door

On Sunday, an American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency...
Groom
16 mins ago
Watch Video: Groom bursts into tears, When the bride walks in

A touching video of a groom falling down in tears at the...
Watch Video
19 mins ago
Watch Video: Homeless Dadi Offers Money For Food Given to Her, Leaves Internet Heartbroken. 

A video has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens depressed. The...
Ox Fight
23 mins ago
Watch Video: What Happens Next After A Bull Interrupts An Intense Ox Fight

A video of a wild animal battle has gone viral on social...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600