Prince Andrew has been chastised for ‘coming where he is not welcome’, according to reports

Prince Andrew’s constant attempts to get into places and situations where he is not welcome have been chastised.

During an interview with GB News, royal analyst Ingrid Seward discussed the prospect of Prince Andrew attending Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Andrew has a habit of appearing just when he is not wanted,” she told Express UK.

“However, I picture a dialogue in which the Prince of Wales says, ‘We will help you, our mother and I will aid you with this finance, but in exchange you must maintain a very low profile.”

“‘No TV interviews, no magazine interviews, just remain utterly silent and disappear as much as possible.’

“I believe he will attend his father’s memorial, which I believe he should do, but after that, he should just not be seen.”

However, “He is damned whatever he does, I feel, he can’t shrug it off.” He hasn’t been able to establish he is innocent, nor has he been proven guilty, and that will remain the case.”

“He can’t do anything right now, and he certainly can’t remake himself right immediately.” He could spend a year in Scotland, but I don’t think he’s ready to remake himself yet.”