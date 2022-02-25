Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:18 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Andrew has been chastised for ‘coming where he is not welcome’, according to reports

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 04:18 pm
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has been chastised for ‘coming where he is not welcome’, according to reports

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Prince Andrew’s constant attempts to get into places and situations where he is not welcome have been chastised.

During an interview with GB News, royal analyst Ingrid Seward discussed the prospect of Prince Andrew attending Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Andrew has a habit of appearing just when he is not wanted,” she told Express UK.

“However, I picture a dialogue in which the Prince of Wales says, ‘We will help you, our mother and I will aid you with this finance, but in exchange you must maintain a very low profile.”

“‘No TV interviews, no magazine interviews, just remain utterly silent and disappear as much as possible.’

“I believe he will attend his father’s memorial, which I believe he should do, but after that, he should just not be seen.”

However, “He is damned whatever he does, I feel, he can’t shrug it off.” He hasn’t been able to establish he is innocent, nor has he been proven guilty, and that will remain the case.”

“He can’t do anything right now, and he certainly can’t remake himself right immediately.” He could spend a year in Scotland, but I don’t think he’s ready to remake himself yet.”

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a strange thigh-high slit dress

One of the most stylish and fit mommies of Bollywood, Malaika Arora,...
4 hours ago
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty twerks with Jacqueline in this viral trend video

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty delighted fans as she jumped onto the bandwagon...
4 hours ago
Amar Khan faces severe flak over backless blouse & revealing saree

Pakistani actress Amar Khan, who was dressed to the nines at the...
5 hours ago
Hania Aamir pens a motivational note for the innocent eccentric people

Hania Aamir, one of the talented Pakistani actresses, is quite popular for...
5 hours ago
Hilary Duff responds to backlash for risking her daughter without a car seat

Famed American actress Hilary Duff has finally addressed the online hate she...
14 hours ago
Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion to film a documentary

Sean Penn is now in Ukraine filming events for a future documentary....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ukraine
2 mins ago
Five things to know about Ukraine

KIEV - As Russian troops approach the Ukrainian capital in an all-out...
2 mins ago
Sindh Haqooq March: Time of ‘Zardari mafia’ coming to an end in Sindh, says Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on...
8 mins ago
Imran Khan to carry out political drone strike on opposition’s horse-trading: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said Prime Minister...
sanctions
12 mins ago
Ukraine’s president asked EU to impose more sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the EU to impose stiffer penalties on...
Adsence Ad 300X600