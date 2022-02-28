Prince Andrew is ‘broken’ over the loss of his military titles, reports

Because of the loss of his military titles, Prince Andrew is said to be completely broken.

This claim was made public by Page Six sources during one of their interviews with the publication.

The insider explained how broken Prince Andrew has been since his settlement with his accuser resulted in him losing almost every military force he’s ever had.

“He is down, he is broken,” a source was quoted as saying. Allow him to dress up in a naval uniform every now and then.”

“His reputation is in shambles, and his public life is over,” he says now. To make matters worse, he is a walking embarrassment.”

For those unversed with the nature of Prince Andrew’s military titles, the Mirror sources explain, “He served in the Royal Navy in the Falklands War and this was bestowed upon him by the Queen. It’s effectively the same as an honorary degree.”