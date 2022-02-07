Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:12 am
Prince Andrew is planning to accuse Virginia of human trafficking in the assault case

Prince Andrew

According to sources, Prince Andrew and his defence team are reportedly intending to accuse his accuser Virginia of “girl trafficking” during his court hearing.

This strategy was discovered by an insider, who also stated in an interview with Express UK, “We are interested in speaking with and questioning anybody and everyone who has knowledge related to these charges.”

This project, however, is a high-risk endeavour that could prove to be the royals’ undoing.

The goal of their ruse is to keep Prince Andrew’s attorneys from having to pay a large settlement since it would link Ms Giuffre to the “criminal enterprise” and put her in the “unclean hands” defence.

They even stated in court papers that “Giuffre’s putative causes of action are prohibited in whole or in part by her own illegal behaviour and the notion of unclean hands.”

 

