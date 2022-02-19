Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 07:16 pm
Prince Andrew may try’rehabilitation’ by promising to combat human trafficking

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew may try’rehabilitation’ by promising to combat human trafficking

Experts believe that after the payment, Prince Andrew would try to restore his reputation by partnering with human trafficking and sexual assault groups.

When asked about Prince Andrew’s future at Ince Law Firm, Nick Goldstone, the firm’s head of dispute resolution, suggested this option.

He told Express UK that the Duke might even want to repair his reputation, and he might do so by “helping the fight against the ills of sex trafficking.”

Mr Chase posed this possibility shortly after. “Would anyone genuinely want him?” questioned BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.

“Would any charities, regiments, or other organisations want to be linked with him after all of this?”

 

 

