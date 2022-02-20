Prince Andrew might receive £7 million if he is forced to give up his 31-bedroom royal home

According to a 2005 National Audit Office study, Andrew is unable to “benefit financially from any growth in the value of the land,” and if he leaves, the property reverts to the Crown Estate.

However, it goes on to say that he will receive “compensation in respect of the refurbishing expenditures.”

When Andrew moved into the Queen Mother’s former residence in 2003, he paid £1 million for a 75-year lease.

Royal Lodge, located on 40 hectares of woods and lawns, is estimated to be valued over £30 million on the open market today.

It is set in 40 hectares of woodland and manicured lawns, which is roughly the size of 75 football fields.

“The settlement would give Andrew a potential source of cash to repay loans to the Queen and anyone else who would lend him the money,” royal analyst Margaret Holder said.

“If he moved to a smaller, more modest, and more remote residence, he wouldn’t be seen as much and would be further away from Windsor Castle.”

According to a 2005 National Audit Office study, Andrew cannot “benefit financially from any growth in the value of the land,” and if he leaves, the property reverts to the Crown Estate.

According to the newspaper, he will receive “compensation in respect of the refurbishing charges” he has incurred during his tenure there.

“The maximum compensation of little under £7m is subject to annual decreases over the first 25 years of the lease, so that there is no compensation payable at the end of that period,” the study says.

“Losing Royal Lodge is a fantastic notion, and if he can walk away with some money, it makes it much more appealing,” royal author Angela Levin said. He should be required to do so.”

“Charles has urged him to be invisible,” she stated. He has the chance to change and live out of sight.”

In a letter to the United States District Court, the Queen’s second son stated that he “regrets his involvement” with infamous businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

After the duo reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement in her civil sex claim against him, Prince Andrew promised to make a “significant donation” to Ms Giuffre’s charity.