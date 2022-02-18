Prince Andrew ‘slapped’ the FBI for their lack of assistance in the Jeffrey Epstein case

Because of his contentious association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew is likely to be investigated again by the FBI.

The Duke of York, who successfully defended him in a civil sex abuse action earlier this week, is reportedly still a “person of interest” to federal investigators.

The Duke agreed to pay rape complainant Virginia Giuffre £12 million.

“There are no assurances for Prince Andrew,” said lawyer Dr Ann Olivarius, who specialises in civil litigation and sexual harassment cases, adding that he might be questioned again.

“It may be the end of his dealings with Virginia Giuffre, but if US officials want to speak with him, they will pursue him.” It is still a major diplomatic issue, and Prince Andrew has been uncooperative thus far.”

“We know in 2018-2019 he was approached by the FBI and police and asked to collaborate,” Dr. Olivarius stated.

“It is on record that he has declined to do so.” It is highly unusual for a prince from a country with which we have a particular connection to refuse to help with a criminal inquiry.”

“It is arrogant, it is a smack in the face to the American legal system, and it does not speak well for America,” she continued.