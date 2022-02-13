Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:54 pm
Prince Andrew suffers yet another setback in a new photograph with Ghislaine Maxwell

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:54 pm

After Prince Andrew said he had no recollection of a palace tour with disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a photo of him and the disgraced socialite showing former US President Bill Clinton and Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey about Buckingham Palace surfaced.

The Telegraph has received an exclusive photograph of the Duke in Buckingham Palace in 2002, showing him in the Queen’s official house with Maxwell, who is facing 40 years in prison for sex charges.

Bill Clinton, the former US president, appears in the background, being shown about the palace with Kevin Spacey, the Oscar-winning actor whose image has since been shattered by claims of sexual misconduct and harassment.

“Ghislaine Maxwell was the one who escorted us into Buckingham Palace,” a member of the tour group stated. We entered via the main gates, and Ghislaine directed us to our destination. She was familiar with this part of the palace. Ghislaine was described to me as Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend.”

The Queen’s second son had stated that he had “no recall” of attending the party.

According to the Telegraph, the Duke of York gave VIPs a tour of Buckingham Palace.

According to the publication, the visitors were informed that Ghislaine Maxwell was accompanying them because she was Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend.

Andrew is facing a legal suit in the United States over sexual assault charges, which he has always denied.

Virginia Giuffre claimed in court documents submitted as part of her legal complaint against Prince Andrew that she was a victim of sex trafficking and abuse at the hands of the late billionaire financier, Epstein.

Ms Giuffre, now 38, filed a civil complaint in New York in August 2021 under the state’s Child Victims Act, which permits survivors of childhood sexual assault to pursue a case that would otherwise be banned due to the passage of too much time.

 

