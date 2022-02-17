Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:11 pm
Prince Andrew’s deal has sparked outrage due to ‘arrogant opportunist’ views

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 06:11 pm
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has been chastised for his ‘opportunistic’ deal with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

This accusation was made by royal expert Laura Schäfer, who described the Duke’s “shattering setback” in a recent essay for Bunte, stark, FOCUS Online.

Laura Schäfer, a royal scholar and commentator, discusses Prince Andrew’s humiliating defeat in the lawsuit in her latest post on Bunte, stark, FOCUS Online.

“It’s a crushing defeat for the Prince,” an excerpt from her writing says. Andrew was unable to clear his name or prove his innocence.”

“Instead, he pays exorbitant sums, may have to rely on funds from the Queen’s own treasury, and has brought long-term harm to the entire Royal Family.”

