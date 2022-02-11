Another employee—a temporary masseuse—who worked for the Duke throughout the summer noticed Prince Andrew’s strange behaviour with his employees.

Emma Gruenbaum claims that the Duke of York tried to hug her at the end of their massage session and made her feel uncomfortable by asking about her love life in between massage sessions.

“I don’t want to sit by and not speak up about the way he acted towards me as he calls Virginia insane,” Ms Gruenbaum, who served Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, told the Sun.

She later said that Andrew used to want a full-body massage from her despite her protests.

“Every time I saw him, he tried to cross the line,” she added. “His advances weren’t working, and I believe his patience had run out.”

Ms Gruenbaum recalls Prince Andrew being “quite different” from her other high-profile clients and frequently commenting on her body parts.

Ms Gruenbaum was invited to massage the Duke at strange hours, including Sundays, and was told not to “make a fuss” when she complained about his unpredictable behavior.