Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:50 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Andrew’s masseuse discusses his ‘creepy’ remarks about his love life, figure

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 10:50 pm
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew masseuse details his ‘creepy’ comments on her love life, figure

Another employee—a temporary masseuse—who worked for the Duke throughout the summer noticed Prince Andrew’s strange behaviour with his employees.

Emma Gruenbaum claims that the Duke of York tried to hug her at the end of their massage session and made her feel uncomfortable by asking about her love life in between massage sessions.

“I don’t want to sit by and not speak up about the way he acted towards me as he calls Virginia insane,” Ms Gruenbaum, who served Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, told the Sun.

She later said that Andrew used to want a full-body massage from her despite her protests.

“Every time I saw him, he tried to cross the line,” she added. “His advances weren’t working, and I believe his patience had run out.”

Ms Gruenbaum recalls Prince Andrew being “quite different” from her other high-profile clients and frequently commenting on her body parts.

Ms Gruenbaum was invited to massage the Duke at strange hours, including Sundays, and was told not to “make a fuss” when she complained about his unpredictable behavior.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Prince William welcomed by royal fans at Dubai Expo

During his visit to Dubai's World Expo, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry has been labelled a 'grand-master chess player.'

Prince Harry has been branded a "grand-master chess player" because he appears...
2 hours ago
The Queen has told Prince Harry and Prince William that she will not 'tolerate' divorce

Long before the two brothers married, the Queen reportedly informed Prince William...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's 'foot-stamping rant' has upset Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton was reportedly "very disturbed" by Meghan Markle's "foot-stamping rant" toward...
2 hours ago
With a career move, Prince Harry has 'discovered new methods to make money.'

By becoming a health guru, Prince Harry is reported to have discovered...
2 hours ago
The Queen's choice to appoint Camilla as Queen may have a negative impact on royal popularity, report

Experts are concerned that Queen Elizabeth's decision to promote Camilla as the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

IND VS WI
11 seconds ago
IND VS WI: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant leads India towards 96-run victory

IND VS WI: India thrashed the West Indies by 96 runs in...
Kacha Badam
5 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Wins the Kacha Badam Dance Challenge

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya added his own spin to the viral...
PSL 7 Points Table 2022
11 mins ago
Points table PSL 7 today | Latest PSL 2022 Points table updated [February 2022]

PSL  7 Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Lahore Qalandars in...
Coast Guard
14 mins ago
Coast Guard mom found guilty of killing her own baby according to postpartum report

A US Coast Guard mother was convicted guilty of murdering her five-month-old...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600