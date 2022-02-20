Prince Andrew’secretly makes nightly visits’ to Windsor Castle to see the Queen

According to reports, Prince Andrew has been paying secret visits to the Queen at Windsor Castle every night.

The Duke of York, who turned 62 yesterday, is reported to have undertaken the undercover excursions under the cover of darkness to discuss the settlement of his £12 million Virginia Giuffre sex lawsuit.

And speculate on his future status within the Royal Family now that he has been deprived of his titles and military affiliations as a result of the incident.

Andrew is reportedly said to have apologised to his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as the Queen.

According to a source, the Duke has been “extremely careful and is attempting to keep out of sight,” with his Royal Lodge property located around five miles from the castle.

“He understands he’s supposed to be keeping his head down and it’s a short trip, but he’s really sorry and apologised to the Queen for all the difficulty he’s given her,” they said.

“He recognises the gravity of the situation and the harm it has done to the monarchy.”

They said that the “last thing” he would want to do is cause “anguish” to his 95-year-old mother during her Platinum Jubilee year.

According to the source, HM has a “soft spot” for him and “regards him as her favourite son.”

Andrew previously escaped to the royal estate of Balmoral in Scotland last summer to be with his mother during her yearly vacation when Ms Giuffre’s legal team attempted to serve him with legal documents.

The Duke is said to have spoken with Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, for 72 hours before deciding to settle out of court.

On March 10, Mr. Boies was scheduled to question him under oath in a deposition.

Future kings Prince Charles and Prince William are alleged to have pushed Andrew to resolve the case as soon as possible.

The disgraced Duke, on the other hand, may have received more sympathy from William’s own brother Harry.

Andrew is said to have reached out to the Duke of Sussex, who will step down as a senior royal in 2020, as he considers a life outside the Firm.

“I have heard from a very good source that Andrew did think he could reinvent himself like Prince Harry,” Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward stated.

Charles is alleged to have told his younger brother not to be photographed in public, and he may be kicked out of Royal Lodge once he becomes king.

However, Andrew is expected to make a public appearance next month at a memorial service for his late father, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey.

As the queen considers Andrew’s future, it is unclear whether he will be able to attend the Queen’s jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral in June.