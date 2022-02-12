Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Prince Charles’ affectionate nickname for Camilla is in Urdu

Prince Charles

Prince Charles’ affectionate nickname for Camilla is in Urdu

While Prince Charles may give his wife Camilla some cute pet names, one of them is not in English.

During an address to 350 guests honouring the British Asian Trust, the Prince of Wales referred to his wife as’my mehbooba,’ an Urdu phrase that translates to’my beloved.’

“I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehbooba and myself were able to be with all of you to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust,” he said.

“Since then, across the globe, there has been terrible loss of life from this dreadful pandemic and we have especially seen the devastating impact throughout South Asia.”

However, the Prince of Wales tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after the occasion, having physically engaged with participants.

 

