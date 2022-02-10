Prince Charles and Camilla pose for an unusual snapshot with royal well-wishers

The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles have thanked royal admirers for their Christmas greetings by sending them a charming photo of themselves in Egypt.

The photograph, taken on their November tour, shows the pair posing together and smiling at the camera in front of Egypt’s Great Pyramids. When the photograph was shot, Charles and Camilla were visiting one of the old world’s wonders at sunset for the first time.

Their choice of photo differs greatly from that of their official Christmas card, which was distributed in December.

At last year’s Royal Ascot, Prince Charles was seen kindly assisting his wife Camilla with her facemask, as captured by royal photographer Sam Hussein.

The couple’s newest thank you card to royal well-wishers comes just days after the Queen expressed her desire for her daughter-in-law to be referred to as Queen Consort in the future.

Camilla, 74, returned to royal duties on Tuesday, visiting Roundhill Primary School in Bath in her capacity as patron of St John’s Foundation, a local charity dedicated to changing lives for the better.

The Duchess, who is committed to instilling a love of reading and writing in children as young as three, joined three-year-olds in a Language for Life lesson in the Sunbeams early years room and ten-year-olds from the Eco Team for a tree planting for the Queen’s Green Canopy.

