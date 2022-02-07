Prince Charles and Camilla’s marriage ‘opened doors’ for Prince William and Harry, sources
According to experts, Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla “opened several doors” and channels for Prince William and Prince Harry to establish their own love stories.
Sarah Gristwood, a royal biographer and historian, made this statement during one of her most frank interviews.
In the Netflix documentary Prince Harry’s Story: Four Royal Weddings, she mentioned Prince Charles’ move.
“[Charles and Diana’s marriage] was, in a sense, the last gasp of the old method of royal marriages, when the bride was basically selected for her seeming suitability as a broodmare and not because of any true affection felt between the two persons,” she began.
“When Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, a member of the nobility, it was still part of ‘the club,'” she noted.
Ms Gristwood went on to say, “When William married Kate, it was a very different thing – marrying a girl from the middle classes.”
“And now it’s progressing even further. Then there’s Harry marrying Meghan, who’s a divorcee, an American of mixed ethnicity, and an actress, all of which were once inconceivable.”
