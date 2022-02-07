Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:09 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Charles and Camilla’s marriage ‘opened doors’ for Prince William and Harry, sources

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:09 am
Camilla

According to experts, Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla “opened several doors” and channels for Prince William and Prince Harry to establish their own love stories.

Sarah Gristwood, a royal biographer and historian, made this statement during one of her most frank interviews.

In the Netflix documentary Prince Harry’s Story: Four Royal Weddings, she mentioned Prince Charles’ move.

“[Charles and Diana’s marriage] was, in a sense, the last gasp of the old method of royal marriages, when the bride was basically selected for her seeming suitability as a broodmare and not because of any true affection felt between the two persons,” she began.

“When Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, a member of the nobility, it was still part of ‘the club,'” she noted.

Ms Gristwood went on to say, “When William married Kate, it was a very different thing – marrying a girl from the middle classes.”

“And now it’s progressing even further. Then there’s Harry marrying Meghan, who’s a divorcee, an American of mixed ethnicity, and an actress, all of which were once inconceivable.”

 

Read More

19 mins ago
Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers are'slowly figuring things out as a couple,' according to a source.

Armie Hammer is mending his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers after...
27 mins ago
Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are expecting their second child: 'We Are So Excited.'

Shay Mitchell is about to become a mother of two! The 34-year-old...
38 mins ago
Pete Davidson Refers to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for the First Time Since They Were Linked Last Year

Pete Davidson has openly referred to Kim Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for...
2 hours ago
Hollywood Manager Chris Huvane Commits Suicide

Hollywood is in grief after the death of one of the industry's...
3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra shares his workout video from the set of 'Yodha'

Bollywood heart robbed actor Sidharth Malhotra, has set some huge fitness goals...
4 hours ago
Sohna Tu: Muneeb Butt accepts #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge 

Pepsi recently launched their #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new beat "Sohna...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
6 mins ago
According to reports, Prince Andrew is attempting to bring an issue to Queen Elizabeth’s attention

Queen Elizabeth is said to be in a "grave situation" as the...
MEghan Markle
11 mins ago
Experts ‘do not desire’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the United Kingdom for the Jubilee celebrations.

After delivering 'cringy' advice to workers, Prince Harry has come under fire...
Sarah Ferguson
14 mins ago
Sarah Ferguson ‘felt confined’ at the palace ‘early on,’ according to a report.

According to experts, Sarah Ferguson began to feel 'stuck' within the Palace...
Elizabeth Chambers
19 mins ago
Armie Hammer and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers are’slowly figuring things out as a couple,’ according to a source.

Armie Hammer is mending his relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers after...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600