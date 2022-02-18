Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 10:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Charles and Prince William are collaborating to’reform’ monarchy

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 10:06 pm
Charles

According to reports, Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, are collaborating on a plan to reduce the monarchy’s size.

According to a royal insider, the couple believes that “fewer people imply less turmoil” since they wish to streamline the monarchy.

According to a source in a US magazine, the duo have promised to “assist each other” in their joint goal of reforming the royal family to a smaller European-style set up with fewer members.

According to reports, the Duke of Cambridge is “enthusiastic about this new chapter in his life and the challenges he’ll face.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is reported to have faith in his eldest son, claiming that he “knows what he’s doing” but “will ensure that his son is up to speed on the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level.”

 

Read More

31 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz, the catwoman, is scheduled to make her 'Saturday Night Live' debut

According to Variety, Zo Kravitz, who will play Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman)...
37 mins ago
The Queen's Palace said it has "no plans" to evaluate Prince Andrew's remaining titles: 'Is he coming back?'

The news of Prince Andrew's lack of forthcoming evaluations following settlement spurs...
57 mins ago
Prince Harry is 'fuming in wrath' as Duchess Camilla prepares to take on the role of Queen

Despite Prince Harry's silence on the possibility of Duchess Camilla becoming Queen...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry’s lawyer tells court United Kingdom ‘will always be his home’

London: A lawyer for Prince Harry told a London court Friday that...
1 hour ago
WATCH: Hadiqa Kiani, Bilal Abbas's 'Dobara' BTS goes viral  

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani broke the passé standards of the desi culture...
1 hour ago
Lawyers say Prince Harry feels 'unsafe' bringing his children to the UK

According to The Associated Press, Prince Harry's lawyers told a court hearing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Texas Chainsaw Massacre
4 mins ago
Texas Chainsaw Massacre Review: Latest Revival Is as Bad and Bland as the Rest

Tobe Hooper took 12 years to develop a sequel to The Texas...
7 mins ago
Imran utterly fails to prove single crime against Sharifs, claims Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Imran Khan is...
Ghana Ali and her husband are celebrating their wedding anniversary
10 mins ago
WATCH: Ghana Ali and her husband are celebrating their wedding anniversary

Actress Ghana Ali celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Umair...
Eileen Gu
15 mins ago
Eileen Gu of China won gold in the freeski halfpipe, making Olympic history

Already comfortably in first place, she outperformed herself in the second run...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600