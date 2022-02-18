Prince Charles and Prince William are collaborating to’reform’ monarchy

According to reports, Prince William and his father, Prince Charles, are collaborating on a plan to reduce the monarchy’s size.

According to a royal insider, the couple believes that “fewer people imply less turmoil” since they wish to streamline the monarchy.

According to a source in a US magazine, the duo have promised to “assist each other” in their joint goal of reforming the royal family to a smaller European-style set up with fewer members.

According to reports, the Duke of Cambridge is “enthusiastic about this new chapter in his life and the challenges he’ll face.”

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is reported to have faith in his eldest son, claiming that he “knows what he’s doing” but “will ensure that his son is up to speed on the ins and outs of the royal family on a deeper level.”