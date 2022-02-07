Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:20 pm
Prince Charles, Camilla are perfect royals and praised as ‘ideal’ partners

Following the Queen’s statement that the Duchess of Cornwall might one day become Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla are believed to be “ideal partners” on the royal frontline.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told the Daily Star that the timing of the revelation comes after it was recognized that popular opinion of Camilla has improved over the years.

This good image, he claims, stems from Camilla’s commitment to royal duties as well as her husband’s business, describing them as “perfect partners.”

“This is a dramatic announcement in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Message, which is far sighted and perspicacious.

“The Queen recently appointed Camilla to be a member of the Order of the Garter, a clear sign of her favour and the public have warmed to her.

“She and Prince Charles are obviously ideal partners and her charitable work has been most impressive. She has handled her public appearances extremely well.”

On the contrary, the Queen has uttered her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to take the title, Queen Consort, when Prince Charles will eventually become King.

