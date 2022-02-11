Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 09:27 pm
Prince Charles extends his best regards to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prince Charles extends his best regards to Prime Minister Imran Khan

Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari stated Friday that Prince of Wales Charles has offered his best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development occurred during a meeting in London between Bukhari and a member of the British royal family.

According to the ex-SAPM, a member of the British royal family extended his best wishes to the prime minister and thanked him for removing British nationals from Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul.

After the Taliban took over the country and overthrew the government, the country descended into anarchy, with people flocking to Kabul’s airport to flee. Pakistan was one among the countries that willingly gave safe passage to individuals looking for a way out.

Bukhari went on to say that he was looking forward to welcoming Prince Charles to Pakistan, since the two nations will shortly celebrate 75 years of bilateral relations.

Britain’s Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, paid their first royal visit to Pakistan in over a decade in October 2019.

