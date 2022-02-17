Prince Charles forced to cancel royal trip as UK braces for strong storm

Following severe weather warnings regarding the impending storm called Eunice, Britain’s Prince Charles was forced to cancel a royal visit to Newport and Swansea scheduled for Friday, February 18.

Clarence House announced the postponement on behalf of the Prince of Wales in a statement that read, “Following official instruction, The Prince of Wales’s visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday 18 February will not go ahead due to the hazards posed by Storm Eunice.”

“In the interests of public safety,” the statement said, “these engagements will be postponed with a view to rescheduling at a later date.”

The Met Office in the United Kingdom issued a rare “red weather” warning on Thursday, February 17, citing Storm Eunice, which was packing wind gusts of 160kmh and was expected to create “risk to life,” according to AFP.

The storm is already barreling over the Atlantic, and the Met Office predicts that when it makes landfall on Friday, it will produce “severe disruption and dangerous conditions due to exceptionally strong winds.”