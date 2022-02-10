Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time and is attempting to isolate himself

According to Clarence House, Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time and is now self-isolating.

It was announced in a tweet that the 73-year-old prince had tested positive for the virus this morning and will be cancelling activities in Winchester today as a result.

“This morning, The Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently self-isolating,” the message added.

“HRH is profoundly sad that he will be unable to attend today’s festivities in Winchester and will make every effort to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

His positive test result came only hours after he attended a black tie dinner hosted by the British Asian Trust at the British Museum yesterday night, where he met a large number of people.

