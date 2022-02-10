Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:11 pm
Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time and is attempting to isolate himself.

Prince Charles

According to Clarence House, Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time and is now self-isolating.

It was announced in a tweet that the 73-year-old prince had tested positive for the virus this morning and will be cancelling activities in Winchester today as a result.

“This morning, The Prince of Wales tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently self-isolating,” the message added.

“HRH is profoundly sad that he will be unable to attend today’s festivities in Winchester and will make every effort to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

His positive test result came only hours after he attended a black tie dinner hosted by the British Asian Trust at the British Museum yesterday night, where he met a large number of people.

“To all those who have not yet had the vaccine – or are hesitating before getting a booster – we can only urge you to look at the evidence in our intensive care wards and listen to those who work there,” they said in a joint statement released in December on the anniversary of the first ever covid vaccination in the UK.

“We advise everyone to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot, as we have.”

“It is the most incredible testament to everyone involved’s remarkable inventiveness and determination that, one year after the first Covid-19 immunisation, more than a hundred million doses have now been distributed,” the pair remarked.

“We can only express our profound gratitude and congratulations to all the scientists, volunteers, and NHS employees who have contributed to this incredible achievement.”

“People who are unvaccinated are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalised or die than those who have had two vaccine doses.

“That is why we urge everyone to get vaccinated and to take up the booster, as we have done ourselves.”

 

