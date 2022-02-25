Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 01:35 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Prince Charles is on the lookout for three chefs to join the royal household

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 01:35 am
Prince Charles

Prince Charles is on the lookout for three chefs to join the royal household

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

According to a recent advertisement, Prince Charles is looking for not one, but three chefs.

The heir to the throne is seeking three expert cooks, a head chef, a chef de partie, and a sous chef, to join his royal household at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire for himself and Camilla.

“The chef’s team is responsible for the preparation, cooking, and presentation of cuisine for the Royal Family and personnel at all official palaces,” according to the advertisement on the royal website.

Applicants must also be “tactful and courteous, with the capacity to preserve secrecy and discretion at all times,” according to the advertisement.

In terms of his diet, the Prince of Wales stated that he does not eat meat or fish on two days of the week and does not drink dairy on one day of the week.

In 2021, he said on BBC’s Big Interviews, “Of course, the business of what we eat is vital.”

“I haven’t eaten meat or fish on two days a week for years, and I don’t consume dairy products on one day a week.”

“Now, I mean, that’s one way to do it; if more people did that, you’d relieve a lot of pressure on the environment and everything else.”

“Because, as you can see, meat is really essential – where does it come from, how is it grown?”

“So if it’s grass-based and from the correct breeds, you know if it’s better quality but eaten less frequently – that approach to farming is less destructive than the industrialised way with intensive everything producing massive stresses and damage.”

Read More

49 mins ago
Sally Kellerman, who played Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in the 1970s picture M*A*S*H*, has died at the age of 84

Sally Kellerman, well remembered for her portrayal as Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan...
54 mins ago
Kim Kardashian slays her curves at Milan Fashion Week

After claiming that her separated husband Kanye West's social media posts are...
57 mins ago
The stars are out for the trailer launch of 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'

Wajahat Rauf's Parde Mein Rehne Do has a star-studded trailer launch happening...
58 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks stunning in the latest pictures

Sumbul is a Pakistani television actress. She shared her gorgeous photos of...
1 hour ago
Hira Mani's new photo makes round on social media

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in...
2 hours ago
Photos: Ayeza Khan looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Ayeza is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ukraine conflict
29 mins ago
Ukraine conflict: The United Kingdom will impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin

It is understood that they will suffer asset freezes, a penalty imposed...
Parde Mein Rehne Do: Ali Rehman Khan talks about his experience of working with Hania Aamir
37 mins ago
Parde Mein Rehne Do: Ali Rehman Khan talks about his experience of working with Hania Aamir

The glamourous trailer launch event for "Parde Mein Rehne Do" is happening...
Chernobyl nuclear power plant
38 mins ago
Russian military seize control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and kidnap staff: Ukrainian officials

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian forces have taken control of the Chernobyl...
Kim Kardashian
38 mins ago
Kim Kardashian wants to be declared ‘Single’ again

Kim and Kanye fiasco are known to everyone, recently it has been...
Adsence Ad 300X600