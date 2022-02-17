Prince Charles may include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the coronation ceremony

Even though they have stepped down from their royal obligations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may attend Prince Charles’ coronation.

According to royal analyst Christine Ross, who spoke on the Royally Us podcast, the Prince of Wales may be able to make room for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even after the couple has retired from royal duties.

Ross stated that Charles would like to have the entire family present for the historic day and, as a result, may set aside his love for the pair for the big day.

“Because of that historical moment where you have Charles, William and George, we’ll probably see them front and centre and their families front and centre,” she said.

“I do imagine that Charles will want a larger family group shot of the existing Royal Family.

“I do think that Harry would be a part of that and Meghan maybe as well if she wanted to be,

“I only say that because that’s such a public forum for her, and we know that she’s maybe hesitant to travel or to put herself in that situation again where the British press can speak about her in that way.

“So I don’t think it would be so much about family feuds, as kind of indicating the future of the monarchy and also making everybody happy.”