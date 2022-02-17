Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 08:56 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Charles may include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the coronation ceremony

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 08:56 pm
Meghan Markle

Prince Charles may include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the coronation ceremony

Even though they have stepped down from their royal obligations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may attend Prince Charles’ coronation.

According to royal analyst Christine Ross, who spoke on the Royally Us podcast, the Prince of Wales may be able to make room for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even after the couple has retired from royal duties.

Ross stated that Charles would like to have the entire family present for the historic day and, as a result, may set aside his love for the pair for the big day.

“Because of that historical moment where you have Charles, William and George, we’ll probably see them front and centre and their families front and centre,” she said.

“I do imagine that Charles will want a larger family group shot of the existing Royal Family.

“I do think that Harry would be a part of that and Meghan maybe as well if she wanted to be,

“I only say that because that’s such a public forum for her, and we know that she’s maybe hesitant to travel or to put herself in that situation again where the British press can speak about her in that way.

“So I don’t think it would be so much about family feuds, as kind of indicating the future of the monarchy and also making everybody happy.”

Read More

36 mins ago
Prince Andrew may try rehabilitation' by promising to combat human trafficking

Experts believe that after the payment, Prince Andrew would try to restore...
47 mins ago
Lindsey Pearlman, a 'Chicago Justice' actress, was discovered dead after going missing

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Lindsey Pearlman, a TV actress...
2 hours ago
Kanye West earns more than $2.2 million in 24 hours: Here's how

Kanye West earned more than $2.2 million in 24 hours after announcing...
2 hours ago
Sarah Ferguson was pictured agitated after Prince Andrew's settlement

Sarah Ferguson is said to have been in a scrambling frenzy since...
2 hours ago
'He never promised to pay,' Prince Harry said of his private security bid

The UK Home Office has formally responded to the persisting claims that...
2 hours ago
Netlfix 'might pull the plug,' according to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Experts have issued a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kate Middleton
5 mins ago
Matt Baker offers Kate Middleton a heartfelt message – Read Here

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge enthralled the nation by reading The...
Prince Andrew
21 mins ago
Prince Andrew is the “only individual” who believes he has a lot to give the people, Expert 

The Duke of York retired from public life in 2019 after a...
Kate Middleton
28 mins ago
Embarrassed Kate Middleton acknowledges that her beautiful motherly gesture for George backfired

The Duchess of Cambridge has frequently astonished people with her artistic abilities,...
SAR TO PKR
35 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 19th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.600 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600