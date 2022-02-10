Prince Charles ‘obviously adores’ his daughter-in-law. Kate Middleton

While Prince Charles is not known for his outpouring of emotions, it is reported that the Prince of Wales “obviously adores” his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

This was evident to body language expert Judi James when Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and Kate visited The Prince’s Foundation arts and cultural training location.

According to reports, Prince Charles invited the Duchess of Cambridge because she is interested in the creative arts.

According to Express.co.uk, “Aside from her solo parts, we’ve also been reminded how wonderfully [Kate] works as part of a double act with William and also as part of a trio with Charles and Camilla,” Judi said of the interplay from that day.

“Despite being the family’s rising (or risen) star, Kate is always good at not overshadow either Charles or William, which, given the Windsor male’s habit of desiring to be centre to the spotlight, has kept Kate both popular with the public and with her father-in-law, who plainly adores her.”

“At the Trinity Buoy Wharf, Kate charted her own course.” Camilla stayed close to her husband, who led the group with some amusing-looking comments and pointing, but Kate moved and posed away from the couple, as if to represent a completely different branch of the Firm.

“When she did join in, she chatted animatedly to Charles, making bold expressive gestures.”

“He indicated a shared enjoyment for the art they were watching, and their conversation, as usual, was cheerful and reasonably passionate, implying deep relationships.”