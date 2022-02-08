Prince Charles ‘personally called Prince Harry to inform him that Camilla will be Queen.’

It is understood that Prince Charles personally called Prince Harry to inform him that it was the Queen’s true wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort.

The Prince of Wales spoke to both of his sons in the weeks coming up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee anniversary, according to sources, who verified the monarch’s shocking news on Saturday.

In an unexpected statement, Queen Elizabeth II stated that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla take on the title of Queen Consort.

Royal observers praised the act as “amazing.”

On February 6, she announced the news in an address commemorating the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

For many years, insiders predicted Camilla would be named Princess Consort when Prince Charles became King.

But, at 10 p.m., the Palace issued a shocking statement stating the monarch’s desire for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort.

The chat between the Duke of Sussex and his father follows reports of a schism between the two following Harry’s exit from life as a senior working royal.

According to a royal specialist, Prince Charles was deeply affected by Prince Harry’s choice to leave the Royal Family and go to the United States last year.

“I think he [Charles] was closer to Harry and that’s why it’s hit him pretty hard with what’s happened with Harry,” royal writer and author Robert Jobson said.

The remarks come amid rumours that after Prince Philip’s burial, Harry “broke the ice” and took baby moves toward repairing his split with Charles and brother Prince William.

Harry is claimed to have had a brief conversation with Charles, but their differences were thought to be “unresolved.”

However, it was revealed last month that Prince Charles has extended an olive branch to Harry by inviting his family to stay with him on their next visit to the UK.

The Prince of Wales has expressed a strong desire to spend quality time with his grandkids, having not seen Archie since he was six months old and never seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s infant daughter, Lilibet Diana, who was born in June, according to royal sources.

It is understood that the heir made the offer to bring the family together for the first time since Harry and his wife Meghan opted to leave their royal responsibilities and settle in California in the run-up to Christmas.

However, Charles’s good-natured intention to mend the schism between him and his son has been called into question as Harry warned that a return would be “too huge a personal danger” due to his security condition.

It was expected that Harry and Meghan will make an effort to attend ceremonies marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Harry is said to have told family members that he will attend a memorial service for his late grandfather, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey in April.

However, it has been revealed that the Duke of Sussex believes he is “unable to come home” following a decision made following his departure from the Royal Family that stripped him of his access to personal security given by the Met Police.

The Prince of Wales has made multiple “good-natured and pleasurable” video chats with his son, Meghan, and the children in recent months, according to royal sources.