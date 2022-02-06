Prince Charles praises Queen Elizabeth and expresses his ‘deep awareness’ of her desire for Queen Camilla.

On this poignant day, Prince Charles is thanking two ladies in his life.

On Sunday, Charles led the nation in paying respect to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who reached the momentous milestone of 70 years on the throne.

And Charles acknowledged his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for her “steadfast support” – just a day after the Queen stated she would prefer Camilla to be dubbed Queen.

He issued a statement on what is known as Accession Day in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth of nations where the Queen is the head of state. “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the extraordinary achievement of serving this nation, the Realms, and Commonwealth for 70 years,” Charles wrote.

“With each passing year, the Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires even greater admiration,” he concluded.

Then, in response to the Queen’s statement late Saturday that it was her intention that Camilla would be styled Queen Consort when Charles became King, Charles responded, “We are acutely aware of the honour conveyed by my mother’s wish. My beloved wife has been my staunch support throughout our efforts to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our towns.”

The Queen, 95, said in a message on the eve of Accession Day, “when, in due course, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Charles’ spokesman told PEOPLE late Saturday that the Queen’s statement had “touched and honoured” the pair.

Earlier on Sunday, the palace released a new photograph of the Queen at Sandringham House’s saloon with one of her official red despatch boxes, which store her official papers. Except for Christmas and Easter, she works on the newspaper most of the year.

In June, there will be a weekend of celebrations to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Trooping the Colour (the annual public celebration of the Queen’s birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a Thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called “Platinum Party at the Palace,” the Big Jubilee Lunch, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will all take place beginning on June 2.