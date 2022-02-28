Prince Charles returns to the ski resort where a tragedy returns

Adsence Ads 300X250
28th Feb, 2022. 09:05 pm
Prince Charles returns to the ski resort where a tragedy occurred

Following his COVID-19 isolation, the Prince of Wales returned to a well-known ski resort last week.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the future King, 73, travelled to the Swiss resort of Klosters but cut his skiing trip short by several days to catch up on work.

While Prince Charles has fond memories of Klosters, which he has visited with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, tragedy struck during his visit in 1988.

On March 10, 1988, the Prince narrowly avoided an avalanche and was airlifted off the slope, but his friend and former equerry to the Queen, Major Hugh Lindsay, was killed.

Patricia Palmer-Tomkinson, another of Charles’s friends, was also injured in the snow slide.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of York, who were also on vacation, were not on the mountain when the avalanche occurred. They were both in the royal party’s Davos chalet.

Major Lindsay’s coffin was accompanied by Charles and Diana back to the UK, where he was met by a guard of honour from his regiment. His funeral was held on March 17, 1988, at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, in the presence of the Queen, Charles, Diana, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson.

In 2020, it was also revealed that Major Lindsay’s widow, Sarah Horsley, wrote to the creators of Netflix’s The Crown, requesting that the accident not be depicted in season four.

In the early 2000s, the Prince of Wales returned to Klosters with William and Harry, where the royals posed for official photocalls.

In 2004, Prince William and his then-girlfriend, Kate Middleton, were photographed for the first time at the Swiss ski resort.

