Prince Charles was ‘delighted’ by Archie’s charming name, During a phone call with Harry

When Archie first started talking, he apparently had a lovely moniker for his grandfather, Prince Charles.

According to a royal insider, the youngster had a cute encounter with his grandfather during a Zoom conversation, during which he could be heard calling the Prince of Wales ‘Pa.’

The charming name allegedly “delighted” Prince Charles, who then spoke with the tiny one’s parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, to commemorate the Duke of Sussex’s 36th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly cooked a cake while Prince Harry blew out the candles in front of the Prince of Wales.

Archie called his grandfather ‘Pa’ after celebrating because he could only utter a few words at the time, such as ‘dada,”mama,’ and ‘dog,’ to mention a few.

“It was extremely pleasant,” a source told The Sun. Harry expressed his longing for his family.

“Meghan made a cake, and Harry blew out the candles.” Archie made them laugh by blowing them out.”