Prince Charles will not allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stand on the balcony during the coronation.

Unlike his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles’ coronation will be a low-key occasion.

According to royal sources, Prince Charles will only be joined on the balcony of Buckingham Palace by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children during a’slimmed-down’ crowning ceremony.

Harry, Charles’ younger son, and Meghan Markle, his wife, would not join the royal family.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Charles does not want to be stingy with his coronation plans, and wants them to be ‘much cheaper’ than Her Majesty’s celebration, which cost £1.57 million.

‘It will be a slimmed-down Monarchy on show throughout,’ a source added.

“I wouldn’t be astonished if all that remained on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards were Charles and Camilla, Kate and William, and their children.”