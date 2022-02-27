Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:39 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to 'outflank' the royal family by appealing to Generation Z

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 04:39 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be courting Generation Z in order to be recognised as the “true royals.”

According to public relations expert Eric Schiffer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to “outflank” the royal family by targeting a younger demographic.

“They (Harry and Meghan) are going to own the hearts and minds of Gen Z and millennials,” Schiffer told the Daily Star. Who cares? They’ll be seen as the true royals. They are attempting to outwit the Royal Family.

“They are trying to do the work of what the Royal Family typically is about, which is about optimising society and helping to make society that much more uplifted in many ways. Whether that is emotional or culturally.

“They have zeroed in on the future of the monarchy, which is the youth of the world.”

