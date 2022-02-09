Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 01:47 am
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘courting’ celebs in preparation for a Hollywood takeover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of courting Hollywood stars as part of a grand master plan to take over the entertainment industry.

This was stated by Royal Royal Correspondent Richard Mineards in an interview with The Evening Standard.

“I can understand them locking down during the pandemic, as many people have, to keep their kids safe,” she began, “but I think as we come out of this crisis, we’ll see more of them in the community.”

“Harry’s been riding his bike and walking his adopted Labrador on Miramar Beach, and she’s gone shopping in both the higher and lower villages, and they appear to be very, very happy as far as I can tell.”

“They’ve made a lot of new friends here, especially Orlando and Katy, who live nearby on Park Lane.” They also have strong friendships with Ellen and Oprah, who live just a few minutes away, so they could have been going over there with the kids.”

 

 

