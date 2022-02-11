Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘living high’ in California, reports

Royal insiders have now revealed additional details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “very very happy” California lifestyle.

This revelation concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lifestyle in the United States was made by royal critic and expert Richard Mineards.

He began by telling the Evening Standard, “Harry has been riding his bike and walking his adopted Labrador on Miramar Beach, and she has been shopping in both the higher and lower villages, and they appear to be extremely happy as far as I can tell.”

He went on to say, “They’ve met a lot of new friends, especially Orlando and Katy, who live nearby on Park Lane.”

“They also have good friendships with Ellen and Oprah who live minutes away so they may well have been going over there and vice versa with the children.”