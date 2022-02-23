Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 09:37 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are refusing to respect Camilla’s future Queen title

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are anticipated to retain their icy relationship with Camilla by refusing to recognise her future Queen Consort title.

According to a royal insider, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s quiet following the Queen’s declaration that the Duchess of Cornwall will take the title when Prince Charles becomes king gave the appearance that the two have “bad blood.”

According to the source, the couple has developed an even stronger aversion to Camilla, to the point where they may refuse to bow or curtsy to her in order to accept her in the regal role.

“There’s a feeling of bad blood that goes both ways,” a source told Heat.

“I don’t think we will see them bowing or curtsying to Camilla or referring to her in regal terms.”

 

