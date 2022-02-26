Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are you prepared for another legal squabble?

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may launch a new legal battle in the United States over their intimate dinner photo with Princess Eugenie.

A media site published images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Harry’s cousin Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, which aroused many questions.

Some experts wonder if the royal couple, who retired as senior working members of the royal family and moved to Montecito, California, in 2020, will “suit for privacy.”

Mark Stephens, a media law specialist, was quoted as saying: “They may file a lawsuit. Paul Weller filed a lawsuit in this case. He was seated outside a restaurant in Santa Monica with his children when he filed a privacy suit in the United Kingdom.”

Paul Weller, whose photographs were taken in California, allegedly sued a media firm in 2012 under UK privacy regulations and received a £10,000 compensation from the publisher.

In an interview with Newsweek, Stephens added: “They’ll definitely sue whoever published them in the UK. I’m not sure if they’ll be able to get the media outlet here, but it’ll be worth a shot.”

The suggestion comes amid news that Prince Harry has filed a libel suit against a UK media source over an article.

The image surfaces at a time when Meghan Markle is out of the spotlight and avoiding media attention amid speculation about her next step.