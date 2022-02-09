Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 09:02 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are’very, very happy’ in California, Experts

Meghan Markle

It’s been nearly two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established roots in California after resigning as royals and relocating to the United States.

And the pair appears to be “very, very happy” in Montecito, according to a former royal correspondent who lives nearby.

Harry and Meghan, as well as their children Archie and Lilibet, live in a private £11 million nine-bedroom mansion complete with a gym, swimming pool, and tennis court.

According to Richard Mineards, a Royal specialist who also lives in Montecito, the pandemic caused the family to lock down in order to keep their children safe.

But now that the worst of the crisis appears to be behind them, he says they’ll be out and about more in the community, where they’ve made a number of celebrity friends.

 

“They also have good friendships with Ellen and Oprah who live minutes away so they may well have been going over there and vice versa with the children.”

Meanwhile, Mineards points out that Harry and Meghan live in a catchment area for Cold Spring School, a “very, very good” public school that they could send Archie to when he is old enough.

There has been conjecture that Harry and Meghan would travel to the UK in June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Harry has returned to the UK twice since departing for America, once for Prince Philip’s funeral and once to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan has yet to return to England with son Archie, while Lilibet was born in America and has never visited England.

 

 

 

Meghan Markle
