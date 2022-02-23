Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a date night in Los Angeles with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a double date with their royal cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. This is Princess Eugenie’s second outing with Prince Harry, following her appearance with him at the Super Bowl. According to photographs obtained by TMZ, Harry and Meghan had a fantastic time with their cousins on their double date, and the Duchess of Sussex was even photographed smiling big during the dinner.

Meghan was also photographed wearing a white pantsuit while laughing with Harry and Eugenie in the images. According to reports, the quartet dined on a prominent Santa Barbara restaurant’s covered and heated outdoor patio. Eugenie and Jack recently visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the United States earlier this month.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have a long history of friendship, so it’s no surprise that she paid a visit to her cousin in the United States. Since their royal departure, Prince Harry has been residing in Montecito, California for the past two years. After migrating to the United States, Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom twice, first for Prince Philip’s funeral last year and again for the unveiling of his late mother, Princess Diana’s, statue on her 60th birthday.

It has been reported that during his UK visit, the Duke of Sussex stayed at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Frogmore cottage where initially Harry and Meghan had stayed when they were performing thier royal roles.