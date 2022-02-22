Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism for their ‘our way or the highway’ approach

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of adopting a ‘our way or the highway’ attitude.

According to a royal analyst, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who constructed their new family home in Montecito after quitting the royal family, have ‘adopted’ an American attitude.

Kinsey Schofield’s comments follow Harry’s challenge against the Home Office’s decision to restrict him from paying for security in the UK because the Duke want to visit his birthplace with family.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst, stated to Mark Dolan on GB News that the Sussexes’ decisions were impacted by their new surroundings.

“I really think Meghan and Harry have adopted this American mindset of ‘our way or the highway,'” she remarked.

“Prince Harry, the people who are mentoring him and dealing with him on some of these issues are Americans who don’t understand the appropriate way to communicate, and they don’t understand the element of respect.”

“It appears that he has absorbed the American attitude of ‘it’s our way or the highway,’ and I have a feeling he did not intend it to come across that way.”

Kinsey, who is American, acknowledged Harry’s stint in the armed forces and indicated that this indicates the prince has a “strong affection” for his homeland.

Kinsey, on the other hand, remained dubious, claiming, “That precise instance doesn’t work in this scenario, since that is exactly the kind of circumstance where Harry would have the security he desires.” So his arguments don’t exactly make sense in terms of what he’s stating.”