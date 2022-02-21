Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a mistake in their battle to ‘prove power.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing yet another criticism after being accused of failing to “show their strength” in the midst of the couple’s UK security row.

Angela Levin, a royal analyst, said the pair could have been a “dynamic duo aiding the needy,” but instead are “building up legal actions one after the other.” She inquired as to what the pair was attempting to demonstrate, adding, “Certainly not their power.”

Prince Harry had requested police protection for his visit to the United Kingdom and had asked the Home Office whether he could pay for it.

The Home Office, however, declined the request, prompting the Duke of Sussex to file a judicial appeal to the action.

On Friday, the High Court heard the first hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s lawsuit against a Home Office decision.

Another TV presenter, Kay Burley, has encouraged Prince Harry to consider the Queen, who already has a full plate. “Oh Harry, is your granny not dealing with enough, young man?” he tweeted.