Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 11:54 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make a mistake in their battle to ‘prove power.’

During the couple’s UK security controversy, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of failing to “show their power.”

When he visits the UK, Harry requests police protection and asks the Home Office whether he may pay for their security.

The Home Office, however, declined the request, prompting the Duke of Sussex to file a judicial appeal to the action.

Angela Levin, a royal analyst, said the pair could have been a “dynamic duo aiding the needy,” but instead are “building up legal actions one after the other.” She inquired as to what the pair was attempting to demonstrate, adding, “Certainly not their power.”

Another TV presenter, Kay Burley, has encouraged Prince Harry to consider the Queen, who already has a full plate. “Oh Harry, is your granny not dealing with enough, young man?” he tweeted.

