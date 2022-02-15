Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ridiculed for giving their dog an unpleasant name

Once again, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire, this time from Romanian Twitter users.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are claimed to have been teased by detractors for naming their dog Pula, which translates to “man’s genitals.”

While the couple intended to name their Labrador after the Botswana money, they were unaware that meanings differ across languages.

“Surely someone in their group would have looked up Pula to make sure it wasn’t Romanian for [expletive]?” one user commented

Meanwhile, Marie Claire stated that the word also translates as “rain” in Setswana, a language spoken in Botswana, and is considered a gift owing to its scarcity.