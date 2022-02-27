Prince Harry and Meghan’s award questioned by royal experts and fans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who received the NAACP President Award, have received new criticism from royal commentators and fans.

On Twitter, Angela Levin, a royal commentator and biographer, mocked Harry and Meghan’s victory.

“Archewell Foundation partners with NSSCP [sic] have created new honour Digital Civil Rights Award, which it appears Harry and Meghan have won,” the expert tweeted.

“Aside from creating it, someone please tell me exactly what they’ve done for civil rights, not just talked about.”

Coolblackkind said: “OMG I been waiting all day! I cannot wait. Our Meghan and Harry fully appreciated and recognised. I just love the NAACP so much for this! Nobel Prize next please!”

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan also took a jibe at the royal couple over their win, saying: “Imagine giving these two an award when their only claim to fame is trashing their families on TV.”