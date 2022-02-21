Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:26 am
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are facing a fresh social media campaign

Prince Harry

The Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, and grandson, Prince Harry, who technically retain the job of Counsellors of State despite stepping down as senior royals, are facing new pressure to relinquish their vital position.

On social media, there has been a call for Parliament to debate the removal of Andrew and Harry as Counsellors of State.

Despite stepping aside as senior working members of the royal family, both royals officially retain the function of Counsellors of State.

The Queen’s Covid news reignited calls for them to be removed from their positions and reignited speculation about who could take their place.

Dickie Arbiter, the 95-year-old monarch’s former press secretary, took to Twitter to highlight the present issue with the Counsellors.

“The Regency Act 1937 established the post of Counsellor of State,” he tweeted, referring to the legislation as Acts of the United Kingdom Parliament.

“The Regency Act of 1953 restored The Queen Mother’s eligibility as a Counsellor of State, which she had lost upon George VI’s death.”

“Prince Harry quit as a working member of the Royal family in January 2020, after living in the United States.”

“Prince Andrew has been removed as a working member as a result of the ongoing Epstein sex scandal, although both remain Counsellors of State.”

“Question – is there any reason why Parliament cannot introduce a Regency Act 2022 removing Princes Harry and Andrew and reinstating Princess Anne and Prince Edward who ceased to be Counsellors of State in 2003 and 2005 respectively? Continuity is the watchword”.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer responded to Arbiter saying royal sources have argued bringing on a new Regency Act would be “a waste of Parliamentary time and isn’t needed because the Queen doesn’t travel abroad anymore.”

 

