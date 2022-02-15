Prince Harry and Prince William will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

According to a royal analyst, Prince William and Prince Harry will bury the hatchet and reconnect for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

According to Katie Nicholl, a royal writer, the two royal brothers will spend the Queen’s birthday weekend together in June.

Both Harry and William would be’required’ to appear together: ‘Both brothers will have to make sacrifices.’ ‘The Jubilee should allow them more time to work things out,’ she told BirminghamMail.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood down as working royals and relocated to America, Princess Diana’s boys are alleged to have scarcely communicated and had a ‘extremely tense’ relationship.

Prince Harry expressed optimism that he would be “back in the fold” in time for the Jubilee. He is likely to return to the UK in the summer, when the country will have a four-day bank holiday from June 2 to 5. While it is unclear whether Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet will accompany him,

Royal supporters also want Prince Harry and Prince William to appear together at the Queen’s birthday party and ‘thrash out’ their disagreements for good.