Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prince Harry and Prince William will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:41 pm
Prince Harry

According to a royal analyst, Prince William and Prince Harry will bury the hatchet and reconnect for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

According to Katie Nicholl, a royal writer, the two royal brothers will spend the Queen’s birthday weekend together in June.

Both Harry and William would be’required’ to appear together: ‘Both brothers will have to make sacrifices.’ ‘The Jubilee should allow them more time to work things out,’ she told BirminghamMail.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood down as working royals and relocated to America, Princess Diana’s boys are alleged to have scarcely communicated and had a ‘extremely tense’ relationship.

Prince Harry expressed optimism that he would be “back in the fold” in time for the Jubilee. He is likely to return to the UK in the summer, when the country will have a four-day bank holiday from June 2 to 5. While it is unclear whether Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet will accompany him,

Royal supporters also want Prince Harry and Prince William to appear together at the Queen’s birthday party and ‘thrash out’ their disagreements for good.

 

Read More

49 mins ago
In a civil sex dispute, Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre strike an out-of-court settlement

According to records, the Queen's son Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia...
53 mins ago
Meghan Markle 'doesn't care' about the British public and has "no plans" to return

According to a royal biographer, Meghan Markle has no plans to return...
56 mins ago
Lamar Odom describes his failed marriage to Khloé Kardashian as his "greatest regret."

Khloé Kardashian's ex-husband only has regrets about their failed marriage, calling his...
2 hours ago
All eyes are on Princess Eugenie to mend the royal schism between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Princess Eugenie is expected to restore Prince Harry's strained ties with the...
2 hours ago
With new bombshells, 'livid' Prince Harry will tell the world how he feels about Camila

Prince Harry is claimed to be "enraged" by Camilla's accession to the...
3 hours ago
During Kanye West's public feud, Pete Davidson is apparently "going the mature path."

In the midst of Kanye West's public feud with Pete Davidson over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
3 mins ago
Everything we know about the famed Prince Andrew photo, from the mystery thumb to the ‘fabricated’ accusations

The mystery surrounding the famed photo of Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre...
Meghan Markle
36 mins ago
Meghan Markle ‘has no intention of returning to the UK’ since it is a ‘lost cause,’ Source

Meghan Markle has no intentions to return to the United Kingdom since...
Hania Amir
41 mins ago
Hania Aamir’s nasty move with her friend, video goes viral | watch

Hania Aamir, the dimple queen of Pakistani showbiz, is once again in...
Prince Andrew
49 mins ago
In a civil sex dispute, Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre strike an out-of-court settlement

According to records, the Queen's son Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600