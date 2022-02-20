Prince Harry has been bashed for his ‘American aggressive style’ in encounters with the UK Home Office.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst, made this charge in an interview with GB News.

“What I wanted to say about this is I genuinely feel like Harry and Meghan have inherited this American mindset,” she was reported as saying on the show.

“This is a case of ‘our way or the highway,’ and this is a circumstance in which Prince Harry… the individuals who are mentoring him and working with him through some of these challenges.”