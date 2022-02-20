Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Prince Harry has been bashed for his ‘American aggressive style’ in encounters with the UK Home Office.
Prince Harry has been chastised for displaying a ‘American kind of rashness’ in his dealings with the UK Home Office.
Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst, made this charge in an interview with GB News.
“What I wanted to say about this is I genuinely feel like Harry and Meghan have inherited this American mindset,” she was reported as saying on the show.
“This is a case of ‘our way or the highway,’ and this is a circumstance in which Prince Harry… the individuals who are mentoring him and working with him through some of these challenges.”
“They are Americans, and they don’t understand the proper way to communicate and they don’t understand that element of respect.”
Download BOL News App for latest news