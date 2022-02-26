Prince Harry has been chastised for releasing his memoir at the same time as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry has been chastised for releasing his “very sensitive” book in the same year Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 70th year on the British monarchy.

In an interview with Express UK, royal analyst and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made this charge.

“[The memoir] is likely to be serialised, and there will be worldwide interest in it,” he said.

Especially since “its publishing in the year of the Platinum Jubilee will almost certainly secure it extra sales.”

“The publicity surrounding its launch, while there is still a royal rift, is surely not the way to commemorate a year without precedent in an institution which goes back for over a thousand years.”

Before concluding he also saidx, “Although its contents currently remain private, it is likely to contain highly sensitive material. How, for example, will it deal with Camilla and the controversies that surround her?”