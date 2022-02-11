Prince Harry has been labelled a ‘grand-master chess player.’

Prince Harry has been branded a “grand-master chess player” because he appears to make deliberate moves in public.

According to Judi James, a body language specialist, the Duke of Sussex’s most recent appearance, in which he endorsed HIV Testing Week, has a much deeper objective than meets the eye.

She said: “Looking like a grand-master chess player who has been planning his next move, Harry evokes the memory of Diana here, the woman who might once have been the next Queen, as a ‘check-mate’ to place her firmly in the public consciousness again just as Camilla was put formally into position as Queen-in-waiting.

“Who could blame him if this was deliberate?

“His undying fondness for his mother is visible in the way his features soften when he talks about her and his eye expression looks loving and reflective.

“He is re-stating his claim in terms of carrying on her good work by saying he feels ‘obligated’.”